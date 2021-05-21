"We ask for your patience." Restaurants on the verge of being overwhelmed

The state president of the restaurant association says many establishments are on the verge of being overwhelmed.

Karen Bremer says the reason is two-fold. So many citizens have decided they are ready to return to dine-in. At the same time, employees who had been in the workforce are still at home -- some collecting unemployment. But the president says some older teens who work at restaurants are still being kept at home by parents who fear COVID-19.

All the factors complicate things for a variety of restaurants at all price points.

"Getting quality employees is hard, really hard," said Judy Butler.

She is the general manager of an Original House of Pancakes. And her location, on Peachtree Road in COVID-19, is new and that presents an extra challenge.

The space has a huge footprint to handle crowds, especially the weekend patrons. Many are first-timers and an initial impression can be what locks them in or turns them away.

Butler needs staff to serve at capacity. And that will mean waits for tables.

"We ask for your patience," she said, "and we have our own baker, so we hand out biscuits and pastries (for free)."

_____

