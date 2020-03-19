Restaurants, bars feeling the pinch due to coronavirus outbreak response

Dining options draw to a close in the city of Atlanta and the surrounding metro area.

Atlanta City Hall will join some other cities restricting how restaurants can operate.

Other social gathering spots, from bars to bowling alleys, also impacted in the coming hours.

It is all because of Covid-19. Even before local governments tell business owners they would have to close, a representative for all restaurants in the state said business got so bad this month that most had already closed.

"Sales were down 70 percent," said Karen Bremer. "Add to that, a lot of the employees just did not feel comfortable working in this environment."

As of Thursday, 10 people in Georgia had died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Health officials also confirmed there were 197 cases in the state since testing began.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31 and signed an executive order about businesses.

On Tuesday, the South Fulton City Council said they declared a state of emergency, implementing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for all residents, excluding people going to and from work, emergency personnel, essential city personnel, and people making deliveries.

Measures you can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials

