Restaurant worker attacked through drive-thru window, search on for suspect

Griffin police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a restaurant employee at the Captain D's on North Expressway.

Police say the suspect was upset about her order when she attacked the worker through the drive-thru window, throwing food on her and then spitting on her.

The victim's daughter, Kimberly Tysinger, told FOX 5, "My mom has never had a problem like this. I was really upset when she told me that. I don't really have words honestly."

Surveillance cameras recorded the shocking incident that unfolded at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

"My mom is the nicest person you can meet, and for that to happen to her that never happen to her, and then the fact that she did that out the blue over a drink was so unnecessary. My mom, she was hurt over that", said Tysinger.

Grifin Police Lt. Laurie Littlejohn said, " A young lady had ordered food through the drive-thru and the food wasn't prepared quick enough so she became upset, asked for a courtesy drink, and when the employee told her no she became irate. She had paid for the food. She threw back the food and spit in the employee's face."

Authorities describe the suspect as a black female in her early 20's. The vehicle is described as a 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata, grey or light blue in color.

Although, the employee wasn't physically injured, police say the fact the suspect spit on her is especially concerning during the pandemic.

Anyone with information in the case can contact Investigator R. Powell at 770-229-6450 ext. 537 or rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.

