Restaurant serves up a slice of Detroit in Atlanta

We were just hanging out in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park about a week ago, taking a tour on electric bikes — and of course, all that pedaling caused us to work up an appetite.

Thankfully, a new restaurant just opened in the booming neighborhood, specializing in piping hot Detroit-style pizza.

Emmy Squared Pizza is officially open for business at 475 Bill Kennedy Way SE in Atlanta, joining previous locations in cities including Philadelphia, Nashville, and New York

"I’m really excited. I can’t wait to get myself to the Glenwood Park neighborhood, and the space we took over is beautiful and we’re really excited to be … part of the neighborhood," says the restaurant’s co-founder, cookbook author, and restaurateur Emily Hyland

So, what exactly is Detroit-style pizza? Hyland explains: "So, Detroit-style pizza is cooked in a specialty eight-by-10 high-heat steel pan, and then it also has what’s called a frico crust, which is like a fried cheese stick edge. So we emphasize placing cheese all around the perimeter, so it cooks up really crispy. It has two sauce stripes down the length of the pie, which are said to be like racing stripes on a car … and it has a really airy middle and a crispy bottom."

For fans interested in creating their own pie, Hyland offers virtual pizza-making classes which may be booked online and come with kits (including the pan and all necessary ingredients) and step-by-step instructions. For more information on the classes, click here — and to get a peek inside the new Glenwood Park restaurant, click the video player in this article.

