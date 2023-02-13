Restaurant security guard shot over couple trying to ‘dine and dash’, Dunwoody Police say

A popular date night spot in Dunwoody turned into a crime scene Saturday night.

Dunwoody Police responded to a shooting at the Sage Woodfire Tavern on Ashford Dunwoody Road just before 11 pm.

According to authorities, a man and woman who were eating at the restaurant tried to leave without paying the tab. That’s when police said a security guard who confronted them was shot in the arm and hand by the male customer before the pair took off.

Medics rushed the security guard to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition. The restaurant was closed Sunday, while many who frequented the area were shocked to learn why.

"Hearing a shoot out around here is very concerning. We expect to go out, eat, pay and go home. So, the fact that people are still dining and dashing at this age is kind of crazy," Jaime Duhart told FOX 5.

Duhart lives and works nearby. She said that she and a family member were planning to go to the restaurant last night but decided against it.

"We were talking about going there, but something told us not to go. So, we went to Taco Mac," Duhart recalled.

She said things like that don’t usually happen in the normally busy shopping area.

Another resident, Julia Gadish, said she was also shocked to hear what happened in the area she called home for several years.

"Things like this, say, 5 or 6 years ago, would never happen, and I really wish that we as a community would do and think about each other," she told FOX 5.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will re-open. Dunwoody Police did not share any additional information about the suspects or arrests, but said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, give detectives a call.