Residents upset over proposed funeral home in Forsyth County

Residents in Forsyth County are protesting efforts to build a funeral home in the area of Peachtree Parkway and Granite Lane.

The group said they represent hundreds of residents who, like them, live in subdivisions near the proposed site.

"Let's bring something more productive and positive here," said resident Sai Mudulod.

They claim the funeral home will increase traffic, bring down property values and impact their quality of life. In this diverse community with a significant Asian population, there are also cultural concerns.

"In Asia, we both have the religious belief and the cultural belief," said resident Yun Chen. "It's believed the funeral home is a bad feng shui to our family to our home and to our business."

Attorney Ethan Underwood represents the landowner.

"Several residents have expressed concerns, our clients are sensitive to that," he said.

Underwood said there would be no crematory on-site and no remains prepared on site.

"So it's really no different than where you would go for a funeral service at a church or a temple where the remains are prepared off-site and people come for the memorial service," Underwood said.

The County Planning Board has unanimously approved the proposal, which now goes to the board of commissioners for a vote later this week.

"Improvements are there to handle any traffic concerns," Underwood said. "We have had folks express concerns, 'Well is this going to affect their property values?', and we assert no because there is no crematory on-site there are no preparation on-site, those are what have negative effects on people’s property values. But when you have a memorial hall for funeral services this is going to be an amenity to the neighbors."

