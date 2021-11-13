Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Family sues funeral home, cemetery after loved one falls out of casket

Published 
Updated 3:35PM
News
Associated Press

A Massachusetts family whose loved one's casket fell open as it was being lowered into a grave, causing the body to fall out, has sued the funeral home and the cemetery.

The family of Andrew Serrano, a resident of Lawrence who died in March 2019, allege negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress in the suit filed last Wednesday in Essex Superior Court, The Eagle-Tribune reported.

During the funeral handled by the Perez Funeral Home at city-owned Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence on April 5, 2019, "one of the side straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart," according to the suit.

Funeral Homes During Pandemic

Flowers lay on a casket. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The "corpse fell out of the casket" in full view of "horrified family members who became visibly distraught and hysterical," the suit said.

The suit seeks $50,000 in damages.

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with the funeral home and the city.