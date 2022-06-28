Residents upset in rise of graffiti near Downtown Atlanta

Some residents living in Atlanta are fed up with graffiti on bridges and signs as they enter into the downtown area.

They believe the problem will continue to grow if the city and state doesn’t act on the issue.

"It impacts our quality of life," Rick Wright said.

Wright has lived in Atlanta for nearly three decades. He said a colorful issue has grown to be too much.

"I noticed the graffiti issue has become very invasive and is spreading all over the city," Wright said.

Wright said whether it’s the bridges, signs, or overpasses they are all covered in graffiti.

"I think it’s a form of vandalism. It can be a form of art if the city itself designates areas and partners with someone like SCAD to help control it," Wright said.

Wright believes in artwork and expression but wants it in an organized and constructive way and suggested partnerships with the graffiti artist and the city.

In 2012, then-Mayor Kasim Reed appointed a Graffiti Task Force. Reed called the issue "a quality of life issue that threatens the beauty of our communities."

It was at that time the Atlanta Police Department appointed a Graffiti Abatement Officer to help cut down on the acts.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation sent this statement:

"GDOT shares concerns and frustrations about littering and the destruction of state property by graffiti. Both activities are illegal under Georgia State code and cost the Georgia taxpayer millions every year. Each time crews are directed to litter and graffiti clean up it takes valuable time and resources away from other vital maintenance activities."

A representative for the city said there is still a 24-hour crew dedicated to graffiti cleanup.

"It’s an ongoing situation, mainly due to the fact once you take graffiti down, it most likely pops up in the same place a few days later. In some places there’s graffiti in the streets which presents challenges to remove," a city spokesperson said.

Wright hopes someone will take the issue seriously again before it grows

City officials said residents can dial 311 to report graffiti in the city.