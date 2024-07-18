Residents of Sells Avenue apartment building scared by gunfire overnight

article

Atlanta police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta late last night, resulting in significant damage to several units.

The incident reportedly took place off of Sells Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting left the ground outside the apartment building littered with broken glass. Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the windows and walls of the building.

Residents of the affected apartments recounted the terrifying moments during the barrage of gunfire to FOX 5 Atlanta. One man, who was on his sofa at the time, described how he had to dive for cover as bullets pierced through his home.

Authorities urge anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward to assist in their investigation.