Residents of Peoplestown rally against eminent domain to build park, drainage pond

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Peoplestown
Some residents in the Peoplestown neighborhood in Atlanta held a rally on Monday morning against the city claiming officials are trying to force them out of their homes through eminent domain. The city wants to build a park and drainage retention area to help mitigate flooding.

ATLANTA - Some Southeast Atlanta homeowners don't want to get kicked out of their homes and they claim the city of Atlanta has tried to force them out through eminent domain.

Some of those residents gathered Monday morning for a rally at Atlanta City Hall. 

The city wants to build a park and retention pond along Atlanta Avenue to fix ongoing flooding problems in the Peoplestown community.

One person who has lived in the area for years said something must be done.

"We need to send a message to the powerful in this city. That this city is run by the people. The people run this city. And when you start speaking to the people, the people will respond," said attorney Gerald Griggs.

Griggs said people who live in Atlanta should vote for a mayoral candidate in Tuesday's election who they believe will fix the issue. 

Those residents have also asked current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to suspend the eviction efforts.

