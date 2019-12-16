Sit-in to protest eminent domain to build a park in Peoplestown

A group of Atlanta residents was locked in the mayor's office for a sit-in protest, demanding action from Keisha Lance Bottoms Monday night.

The demonstrators are all residents of Peoplestown who claim Mayor Bottoms wants to evict them and take their homes through eminent domain to build a park.

About 40 people showed up to the mayor's office Monday afternoon.

Nearly a dozen remained locked inside the mayor's office late Monday evening.

They are free to leave, but they won't be able to get back in.

The issue dates back to 2012 when the area suffered severe flooding.

The city claims construction of a park and retention pond will fix flooding problems.

Four homeowners have filed appeals in court, but no decision has been made.