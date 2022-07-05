Residents concerned about pedestrian safety after unsolved hit and run along Austell Road

Cobb County police continue the search for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a Marietta man on Sunday.

An oncoming vehicle struck 49-year-old Benito Medina as he walked across Austell Road.

One woman, who did not want her named used in the story, told FOX 5 the conditions that morning.

"It was dark, it was so dark and kind of foggy," she said, adding she was jolted out of bed. "I just heard it, I heard something say boom."

She looked out her window onto busy Austell Road and immediately called 911 after spotting a body in the middle of it.

Officers said Medina was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle while crossing busy Austell Road near Barber Road in Cobb County on foot at around 1:45 a.m. According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling northbound on the 1400 block of Austell Road when Medina was struck. The driver fled the scene.

"Austell Road is a highway it's not a road. People need to slow down," said resident Ronnie Buchanan.

Area residents who spoke with FOX 5 said additional crosswalks and more streetlights would go a long way to making it safer for pedestrians.

"I don't want to walk down the street, anything can happen. It's dark when you cross the street," said Patrick Miller.

"It's just a very, very busy, busy road," said Bekimbo Ngalo, who walks along the road several times a week. "You have to be careful, you have to be careful to cross you know."

Police said the vehicle they are looking for, possibly a Chevrolet, should have damage consistent with a pedestrian strike on the front near the bumper, grille and/or hood. The vehicle may have had a plastic "chain" design license plate frame that is now damaged and missing pieces. Residents are hopeful Medina's killer will be apprehended.

"Just struck him and left, that person has a cold mind, a cold heart," said Ngalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department.