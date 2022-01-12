Resident says 'No Buckhead City' sign stolen from her yard in broad daylight

Maybe it's a sign of the times or a sign of the division in Buckhead over the cityhood movement.

Workers on Wednesday replaced a large "No Buckhead City" sign that was stolen along busy West Paces Ferry Road.

It had only stood on the property for a few days, when resident Judy Garland realized it was missing.

"The instant New Year's Eve was over we got a sign and the following Wednesday that sign was taken down," Garland told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

The sign, provided by the Committee for a United Atlanta. The group is opposed to deannexation.

"It was a very brazen act of larceny and theft, said CUA'S Billy Linville, "and it should be taken very seriously.

A neighbor reported witnessing the man cut down the sign with a saw just after 8 the morning of January 5, toss it into the back of his white pickup and drive off.

"it's quite a slap in the face," said Garland, "when what your intention is to be part of a community conversation and then someone just to cut the legs off of that."

The theft comes just weeks after some Buckhead residents reported their signs supporting the cityhood effort were vandalized.

"It lowers the bar on political dialogue, and we cannot allow that to happen," said Linville. "We have to have a very civilized debate about this emotional issue. It should be based on facts and doing something that this person did really damages the dialogue in the city."

