Rescuers recover person drowning in South Georgia river

Search teams recovered the person who was drowning Sunday on the Satilla River, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.

According to officials, the incident happened near the Pierce and Brantley line in South Georgia.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area if possible during their search.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed search crews found the victim late Sunday afternoon.

Details on what led up to the drowning or the victim's identity, were not immediately made available.