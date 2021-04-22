Rescue underway for hiker trapped in Tallulah Gorge

article

Crews are attempting a high-angle rescue of a person who is trapped in Georgia's Tallulah Gorge State Park.

Habersham County Emergency Services tells FOX 5 multiple agencies including the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Park Rangers, Rabun County Fire and, Tallulah Falls Fire at the park for therescue operation.

According to officials, the individual either fell off or jumped from a ledge of the Gorge. At its highest point, the gorge is nearly 1,000 feet deep.

Crews have made visual contact with the victim but do not know their condition as of right now.

To get to the victim, crews will have to rappel down the gorge, a process that officials say will take an "extended period of time."

The identity of the victim has not been released.

