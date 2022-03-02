Rescue underway for cavers lost for days in tunnels under Lookout Mountain

article

Search crews have found two cavers who got lost in a cavern at the base of Lookout Mountain in Tennessee.

At around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, crews say they found 21-year-old Gabriel Vaugn and 23-year-old Robby Dobos after multiple hours of searching the cave system.

The two men disappeared after going into a cave under the mountain that is not open to the public. According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, the two men were last seen Monday night.

Officials say crews found the men in the farthest known part of the cave in part of the mountain's abandoned train tunnels.

They are now working to bring them back to the surface.

The evacuation is expected to take several hours.

It is not known the condition of the two men.

