Rescue pup becomes Atlanta Police's first emotional support dog

The Atlanta Police Department has a new addition that doesn't look like your typical officer.

Scout is the department's first emotional support dog.

The 2-year-old Tennessee Mountain Cur mix is part of the APD's new PAWS program, which stands for police animal wellness support.

Officials say Scout is meant to be a calming presence for officers and civilians - helping to elevate moods, relieve stress, and lessen anxiety.

Scout was chosen for her new role through the Atlanta Humane Society.

And you may notice instead of reading "Do not pet" her harness and vest say "Please pet."

