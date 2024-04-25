Man rescued from trench near North Druid Hills, Peachtree roads

Image 1 of 7 ▼

A man was rescued from a trench near the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road NE in Brookhaven on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, a construction worker fell in a trench. He was eventually rescued and transported to a hospital for treatment. It appears that his leg was injured in the incident. He was alert and breathing when he was rescued.

The construction site is the future home of the new Brookhaven city hall.

No other information was provided.

