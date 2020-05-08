Rescue group saves more than two dozen animals from shelter after staff contracts COVID-19

An animal rescue team traveled miles to save dogs and cats from a shelter in Albany.

Lifeline Animal Project resuced 26 dogs and four cats from the Albany Humane Society Thursday.

Lifeline Animal Project rescued 26 dogs and four cats from the Albany Humane Society (Source: Lifeline Animal Project).

According to Lifeline, most of the employees at the Humane Society contracted COVID-19, leaving a limited staff to tend to all of their animals.

Lifeline says the animals will be quarantined for two weeks before they are available for adoption.

So far, the resuce group says they have saved 120 dogs from rural counties.