Republican lawmakers make push to impeach Whitmer for COVID-19 'power grab', deaths of seniors

Republican state lawmakers want to impeach Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



State Rep Matt Maddock of Oakland County appears to be leading the charge, saying on Facebook that voters know Whitmer committed impeachable conduct like ignoring court orders, violating constitutional rights, and causing the unnecessary deaths of thousands of Michigan’s elderly.

Former GOP rep Klint Kesto gave his thoughts on the effort.

"People are upset," he said. "Whether it be because of the lockdowns, or anything else, and Rep Maddock is pushing this forward, and he is trying to represent his constituents. At the end of the day, you still need to go to the State Senate and get two-thirds of the vote and the Republicans don't have enough votes. And that's if all of them would vote for this."

The push for impeachment began shortly after Whitmer announced new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday temporarily ending in-person classes for high school and college students, closing movie theaters, casinos, and bowling centers.

Bars and restaurants are limited to outdoor dining, carryout, and delivery only.

State Rep Matt Maddock (R) of Oakland County

"In terms of politics, I’ll let them fight it out in Lansing, man. I’m fighting for my business, I’m fighting for my staff and I’m fighting for that little gap that we fill in our customers' lives as well, man," said Erik Olsen.

Olsen owns Thomas Magee's Sporting House and Whiskey Bar in Detroit. He understands the importance of stemming the spread of COVID-19.

He once had it, but he also knows the cost of fighting the coronavirus will take a heavy toll on small businesses still weary from the first go round of it.

"We know right now we’re shut down for three weeks but we don’t know if we can be shut down for three months," he said. "The last time it was a lot longer, so the uncertainty is what hurts the small business guys."

FOX 2: "How hard do these new Covid restrictions hurt Thomas Magees?"

"They hit us real hard," he said. "With the outside service we simply don’t have that much room, we’re on a one-way service drive. We’re kind of reduced to the sidewalk now."

Republicans have pushed back hard against Governor Whitmer's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus-saying she’s been too heavy-handed and circumvented the GOP-controlled legislature.

This new round of restrictions is set to last for three weeks but could be extended if the number of Covid cases continues to rise.

FOX 2 reached out to Governor Whitmer's office for comment. They offered this statement:

“Governor Whitmer doesn't have any time for partisan politics or people who don't wear masks, don't believe in science, and don't have a plan to fight this virus. Right now, she is focused on saving lives. The governor will continue to work hard for all 10 million Michiganders. This is about Michigan vs. COVID-19. Governor Whitmer doesn't care if you're a Trump Republican or a Biden Democrat. We are all in this together.”