Brother of slain Midtown club owner increases reward for info on killer

As police continue their search for the suspect who fatally shot the owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub, the victim's brother has once again raised the reward for information leading to his arrest.

BROTHER OF MICHAEL GIDEWON BREAKS SILENCE, OFFERS HIS OWN REWARD

"I won’t rest until justice has been served for me and my family," Alex Gidewon posted to his personal Instagram page. "We have increased the reward to $250,000k for any information leading to the arrest of my brother’s killer, Jonathan David aka ‘Sodo’. Please call the authorities at 404 577-8477 if you have any info."

Back in early February, police named 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto a person of interest in the shooting of 50-year-old Republic Lounge co-owner Michael Gidewon.

It happened right outside the club located along Brady Avenue NW in West Midtown. Republic Lounge has since been shut down for good.

According to police, officers arrived at the lounge and found Gidewon unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soto remains at large.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspect seen in the photos and video can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).