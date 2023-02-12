Republic Lounge closing its doors for good following fatal shooting of co-owner

A viewing for the Michael Gidewon, the co-owner of Republic Lounge who lost his life right outside the club is set for Tuesday. Meanwhile, his nightclub that has been a fixture in West Midtown since 2019 is closing its doors for good.

A spokesperson for the business shared the news on the businesses’ instagram page. Hundreds of people shared their support and condolences for the family.

Michael Gidewon

Michael Gidewon was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.

People living in apartments across the street called 911.

"There’s a man laying on the sidewalk who is dead," said Alayna Lehman, "and it was very, very sad to see."

Jonathan David Soto (Atlanta Police Department)

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jonathan David Soto.

Michael’s brother, Republic Lounge's co-owner, posted on instagram saying they had known Soto for over 20 years.

Soto has still not been found.

Gidewon’s brother is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to Soto’s arrest. That number comes in addition to a $2,000 reward from Atlanta's Crime Stoppers.