Reports: 700M LinkedIn accounts exposed in data breach

The personal information of millions of LinkedIn users may be sold off on the dark web for the second time in just a few months.

According to the website Privacy Sharks, a cybercriminal is selling off information from 700 million LinkedIn users.

The data could include everything from email addresses and full names to physical addresses, usernames, and LinkedIn urls.

The social media company issued a statement saying this was not a LinkedIn data breach, alleging the information was scraped from a number of websites.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.