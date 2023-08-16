Crash involving reportedly wrong-way driver shuts down I-20 West in DeKalb County

article

All lanes of Interstate 20 West were shut down in DeKalb County after a crash involving a reported wrong-way driver early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on I-20 westbound before Wesley Chapel Road.

While police have not given many details about the crash; there are reports it involved a driver going the wrong way on the interstate.

FOX 5 cameras saw an ambulance pull away from the scene of the crash.

The wreck caused major delays stretching back to Lithonia Industrial Boulevard. At around 6 a.m., some of the traffic began moving through the area again.

Drivers should prepare for a longer commute and try to use Covington Highway as an alternate route.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.