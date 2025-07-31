Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena need 5K volunteers for Million Meal Pack

article

The Brief The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm will host the fifth annual Million Meal Pack on Sept. 27 at State Farm Arena, aiming to assemble one million meals for metro Atlanta families in need. More than 5,000 volunteers are needed to pack shelf-stable jambalaya meals during 90-minute shifts, with meals distributed by nonprofit partner U.S. Hunger. Volunteers can register at hawks.com/mealpack and will be invited to a special post-shift celebration featuring music, games, and refreshments as a thank-you.



The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm are teaming up once again to fight food insecurity with their annual Million Meal Pack initiative, set for Sept. 27, at State Farm Arena. Organizers are calling for more than 5,000 volunteers to help assemble one million meals for families across metro Atlanta.

What we know:

Now in its fifth year, the Million Meal Pack is the largest service project of the year for the Hawks. Volunteers will work in 90-minute shifts throughout the day, assembling shelf-stable jambalaya meal kits—each capable of feeding six people. The meals will be distributed through U.S. Hunger, a nonprofit that supports families struggling with food insecurity.

Registration to volunteer is now open at hawks.com/mealpack. Participants must be at least 5 years old and can sign up individually or as part of a group. After completing their shift, volunteers will be treated to a block-party-style celebration on State Farm Drive, complete with music, games and free refreshments.

The Hawks and State Farm have packed more than 4.1 million meals since launching the initiative in 2019, with more than 21,000 volunteers participating in past events. Previous attendees have included Hawks legends Dominique Wilkins and current players like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, as well as celebrities and city officials.

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, one in seven Georgians—and one in five children—face food insecurity.

The Hawks and State Farm have also collaborated on several other community initiatives, including opening Good Neighbor Clubs, hosting STEM programs, and launching student enrichment events such as the "Secrets of Science" and "Live and Loud" series.

To learn more or to register to volunteer, visit hawks.com/mealpack.