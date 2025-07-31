Flipper Temple Apartments gunfire: Manhunt in second mass shooting in Atlanta in a week

The Brief Four people were shot at the Flipper Temple Apartments in northwest Atlanta; all were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, with injuries reportedly not life-threatening. No suspects are in custody, and investigators are relying on surveillance footage to identify the shooter. This incident is the second mass shooting in Atlanta within a week.



Four people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

At this time, officials say no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

Authorities say officers were called to the Flipper Temple Apartments on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace NW near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway around 11 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

When investigators got to the scene, they reportedly found four people who had been shot in one of the complex's units.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The late-night shooting happened on Abner Terrace in northwest Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Paramedics rushed all four victims to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials did not share an update on their condition, but said that the injuries appeared to not be life-threatening and two of the victims have since been allowed to go home.

At least four vehicles were damaged in the gunfire.

What they're saying:

"Yeah, yeah I heard the shots and everything," said Demeatrous Jackson, who was visiting his mother at the complex when the gunfire erupted. "Long story short. Shots rang out. I found a big hole in my car."

"They just started shooting," said a woman who lives at the complex and asked not to be named. "Don’t know where it was coming from or who they were trying to target. They just started shooting. I threw my husband to the ground. We just sat there holding each other until they stopped shooting."

What we don't know:

Investigators are hoping surveillance video will help them piece together what led up to the gunfire and identify who pulled the trigger.

At this time, officials have not released any details about the victims outside of saying they were all adults.

Why you should care:

This marks the second mass shooting in Atlanta in a week.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.