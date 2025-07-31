Lawsuit claims male nurse sexually assaulted 73-year-old patient at Grady

article

The Brief The family of a 73-year-old woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male nurse while staying at Grady has filed a lawsuit against the hospital. Eva Lay's family claims that the hospital did not have adequate security for her and other female patients. A criminal investigation into the incident remains ongoing.



The family of a 73-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against Grady Memorial Hospital, alleging that the woman was sexually assaulted by a nurse while staying at the Atlanta facility as a patient.

Eva Lay's family accused Grady of failing to provide adequate security to protect the hospital system's vulnerable patients.

What we know:

Attorneys for Lay's family filed the lawsuit in Fulton County on Wednesday.

In the lawsuit, the family claims that Lay was a patient at Grady Memorial Hospital in October 2024 while she was being treated for symptoms related to a heart condition.

The family claims that a male nursing support technician, identified only as "John Doe" in the lawsuit, entered Lay's room, closed her door, and exposed himself to her. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Following the alleged assault, the lawsuit claims the defendant used a washcloth to clean himself and Lay and removed linens from the room to hide what had happened.

Lay suffered serious mental distress from the assault, the lawsuit claims. She died a few weeks later.

Attorneys for the family argue that the hospital failed to provide adequate security for Lay and other patients, including security cameras, arguing that female patients were not "adequately supervised when interacting with male staff members."

The family is asking for a trial by jury and compensatory damages.

What they're saying:

"Grady Memorial Hospital had a legal and moral duty to protect its patients—especially elderly and vulnerable women—from this kind of unimaginable trauma," attorney Reginald Greene said. "Instead, their negligence allowed a predator to violate that trust in the most horrific way possible."

"Eva Lay was a mother, grandmother, and loved by her community. She deserved dignity, care, and protection—not the violation and trauma she endured in what should have been a place of healing," attorney L. Chris Stewart said. "This is not just a lawsuit—it is a demand for protection of our defenseless loved ones in hospital care."

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to Grady for a statement regarding the lawsuit and will update this story if the hospital chooses to respond.

What's next:

The family and their attorneys will discuss the lawsuit at a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The attorneys said a criminal investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.