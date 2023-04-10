Report of high-rise fire in Midtown apartment prompts massive response

article

Anyone driving through Midtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon likely saw a massive firefighter response to a high-rise apartment.

Just before 4:20 p.m., a two-alarm response was struck for a report of a fire in a 10-story apartment complex in the 1300 block of Peachtree Street. Initial reports indicated it was a fire on the fourth-floor with people trapped inside.

Firefighters say it turned out that fire was in a small trash can. The fire was put out using a water can.

No injuries or significant damage was reported, but the line of fire trucks along Peachtree Street did make for a startling sight.