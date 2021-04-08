Report: Hundreds of Georgia bridges 'structurally deficient'

article

A newly released report reveals hundreds of bridges in Georgia are classified as "structurally deficient."

The report, released by the nonpartisan American Road & Transportation Builders Association, says 171.5 million motorists cross over 45,000 bridges that are in poor condition in the U.S. daily.

Georgia ranks 35th in the nation for the number of structurally deficient bridges, with 374 of the 14,964 bridges in the state classified as having a key element in poor or worse condition.

In Whitfield County, the Interstate 75 bridge over Swamp Creek has been deemed deficient.

It's the only interstate bridge in Georgia with that classification and reportedly has 66,000 crossings daily. The bridge was built in 1961.

A bridge in DeKalb County located on Ponce de Leon over Lullwater Creek is rated third most deficient.

The state has identified needed repairs on more than 13,000 bridges.

Those repairs have an estimated cost of $12.1 billion.

Officials say the state with the highest number of structurally deficient bridges is West Virginia and the lowest number is Nevada.

You can see the full report from the ARTBA here.

