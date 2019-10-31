Report: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys $9 million home in Atlanta suburb
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - Do you smell what the Rock is cooking? Some of his new neighbors near Powder Springs might soon be able to.
According to TMZ.com, Dwayne Johnson bought a 46-acre estate for more than $9 million.
The main house boasts nearly 15,000 square feet, has 8 bedrooms, and a pool. The property also has a 12-stall barn, riding arena, and a farmhouse built in 1867 for the caretakers.
The Rock told TMZ he like small Georgia towns like the one his 88-year-old aunt lives in down in Jones County.