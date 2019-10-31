Report: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys $9 million home in Atlanta suburb

article

Do you smell what the Rock is cooking? Some of his new neighbors near Powder Springs might soon be able to.

According to TMZ.com, Dwayne Johnson bought a 46-acre estate for more than $9 million.

The main house boasts nearly 15,000 square feet, has 8 bedrooms, and a pool. The property also has a 12-stall barn, riding arena, and a farmhouse built in 1867 for the caretakers.

The Rock told TMZ he like small Georgia towns like the one his 88-year-old aunt lives in down in Jones County.