Report: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys $9 million home in Atlanta suburb

Powder Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
Dwayne Johnson of 'Jungle Cruise' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Jungle Cruise' will be released in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020. ( Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney )

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - Do you smell what the Rock is cooking? Some of his new neighbors near Powder Springs might soon be able to.

According to TMZ.com, Dwayne Johnson bought a 46-acre estate for more than $9 million.

The main house boasts nearly 15,000 square feet, has 8 bedrooms, and a pool. The property also has a 12-stall barn, riding arena, and a farmhouse built in 1867 for the caretakers.

The Rock told TMZ he like small Georgia towns like the one his 88-year-old aunt lives in down in Jones County.