Rep. Tanya Miller kicks off campaign for state attorney general

article

The Brief Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller announced her campaign for Georgia attorney general on Monday. Before running for office, Miller served as an assistant U.S. attorney in New York and prosecuted homicides and crimes against women and children in Fulton County. Miller joins the race with two Republicans and a Democrat already running.



An Atlanta state representative is entering the race for state attorney general.

What we know:

Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller announced her campaign for Georgia attorney general on Monday.

Miller currently leads the House Democratic Caucus and has been in the legislature since 2023.

Before running for office, Miller served as an assistant U.S. attorney in New York and prosecuted homicides and crimes against women and children in Fulton County. She now has a private practice.

She said her campaign will focus on:

Defending Georgians against scams, fraud and predatory lending.

Going after human traffickers, their enablers and online predators who exploit children.

Holding slumlords, price gougers and greedy corporations accountable.

Responding to and fighting for Georgians, ensuring the attorney general’s office serves the people, not the powerful.

What they're saying:

"For too long, the Attorney General’s office has focused more on Washington, D.C. politics than on improving the lives of Georgians in all 159 counties. It’s time for families and communities to have someone fighting for them—and putting them first," Miller said. "My promise is to serve every Georgian with integrity, courage and compassion. From the mountains to the coast and every stop in between, you will know that you have an advocate in my office."

The backstory:

Current Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, announced in December that he’s running for governor, leaving an open seat for the state’s chief legal officer.

Miller joins the race with two Republicans and a Democrat already running.

Former Democratic House Minority Leader Bob Trammell joined the race last month.

Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland entered the race in April, followed by Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens.

What's next:

The primary election is set for May 19, 2026, followed by the statewide election on Nov. 3, 2026.