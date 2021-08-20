Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files news articles of impeachment against Biden

article

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced three new impeachment articles against President Joe Biden Friday.

The Republican congresswoman cited the on-going evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the administration's handling of the southern border, and the continuing eviction moratorium as cause for the articles.

"In seven short months, Joe Biden has caused America to lose the respect of the entire world. The evidence is clear and his actions are so egregious that he must be impeached," Greene said in a statement.

This is the first time Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th district, has filed articles of impeachment against Biden. In January, she filed articles of impeachment only a day after Biden took office.