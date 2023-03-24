Rep. Greene tours facility where capitol riot defendants held

Two freshman House democrats joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, D-Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, on a tour of the Washington, D.C. jail where several capitol riot defendants are being held.

Rep. Greene claims there is treatment double standard for the detainees.

The congresswoman spearheaded the visit as part of their roles on the on Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

After the tour, a protester was blowing a whistle the entire time Greene was speaking to reporters.

Some conservatives continue to try to portray Jan. 6 defendants as "political prisoners."

The two Democrats agreed the defendants received different treatment, but they claimed it was better.

They say the area those inmates are housed in have the best conditions in the whole facility.

