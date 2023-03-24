Expand / Collapse search

Rep. Greene tours facility where capitol riot defendants held

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Marjorie Taylor Greene
FOX 5 Atlanta

Rep. Green claims capitol riot defendants treated different

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference on Friday claiming those being held for crimes committed on January 6, 2021 are being treated differently at the D.C. Jail than the regular inmate population. She and several other members of her congressional committee toured the jail on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Ga. - Two freshman House democrats joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, D-Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, on a tour of the Washington, D.C. jail where several capitol riot defendants are being held.

Rep. Greene claims there is treatment double standard for the detainees.

The congresswoman spearheaded the visit as part of their roles on the on Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

After the tour, a protester was blowing a whistle the entire time Greene was speaking to reporters.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, and two House Democrats hold a press conference after touring the D.C. jail where capitol riot defendants are being held on March 24, 2023.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, and two House Democrats hold a press conference after touring the D.C. jail where capitol riot defendants are being held on March 24, 2023. (FOX News)

Some conservatives continue to try to portray Jan. 6 defendants as "political prisoners." 

The two Democrats agreed the defendants received different treatment, but they claimed it was better.

They say the area those inmates are housed in have the best conditions in the whole facility.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta