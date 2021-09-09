Remains of sailor killed in Kabul airport attack returned home to Ohio

A memorial procession was held for slain US Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W Soviak in Berlin Heights, Ohio, on September 8.

Soviak was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport on August 26. The attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State, left more than 170 people dead and hundreds wounded.

Soviak, 22, was posthumously promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class and awarded a Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge, the US Navy said.

Video shared by the Wellington Police Department shows people gathered along the roadside in Milan, Ohio, as the procession moved toward Soviak’s hometown of Berlin Heights.

Funeral services were planned for Monday, September 13, at a local high school football stadium, reports said.