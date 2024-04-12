Georgia's oldest competitive student-athlete to play in possible final tournament

article

A Georgia female golfer is about to do something that proves you can do anything at any age with hard work and dedication.

At 65 years old, Debbie Blount is the oldest competitive student-athlete in the 140-year history of Reinhardt University in Cherokee County, and she may be the oldest nationwide.

On Monday, Blount will compete at Governors Towne Club in Acworth in what may be her final golf tournament.

The AAC championship will last 36 holes and is a direct qualifier for the NAIA national championship.

(Reinhardt University)

Blount will turn 66 on her graduation day - which is May 3.