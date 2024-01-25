'Dangerous' man who targeted victims through Facebook Marketplace car ads arrested, police say

article

DeKalb County police have arrested a man accused of committing several armed robberies linked to Facebook Marketplace listings.

On Wednesday, the DeKalb County Police Department announced on Facebook that they had arrested Regi Knight.

Officials say Knight had been wanted for multiple armed robberies set up through the social media app and described him as "extremely dangerous."

According to investigators, Knight used the app to advertise the sale of older-model vehicles and then rob his victims at gunpoint when they arrived to make the sale.

Authorities have not released any details about Knight's arrest or what charges he may be facing.

The DeKalb County Police Department recommends residents use their four precincts as safe zones for any in-person transactions that are organized online.