Red light infraction leads officers to pull over Atlanta murder suspect

Law enforcement officers tell rookies on the force there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop.

That common saying among police officers came true again during a recent overnight shift for one Buckhead patrolman.

That officer spotted a driver "roll through" a red light on Piedmont Road.

He flashed his blue lights and the driver pulled over. A customary check was performed on the driver's identification. The crime database showed an outstanding warrant.

Keiontay Davis

On a bodycam sequence, the motorist -- Keiontay Davis -- was informed of the warrant. He can be heard saying he had no idea it existed.

Turns out Davis is suspected of taking part in a violent incident going back to last September in Downtown Atlanta. An argument turned into guns drawn and gunfire, according to police. One man died.

The motorist with the red-light violation was placed in the back of a patrol car and taken to the Fulton County Jail. He has more serious charges to worry about: aggravated assault and murder.