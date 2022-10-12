Video shows persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Downtown Atlanta police say

Police in Atlanta have released a new video which investigators say shows a persons of interest in a deadly double shooting late last month.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Baker and Williams streets. Atlanta police say the two victims were driven to Grady Memorial Hospital where one man died days later.

Investigators say the two victims were in a gunfight.

The video released on Wednesday shows two men in the parking lot on the corner of the intersection.. The first man was wearing a neon green T-shirt and gray pants, but it's the second man, seen dressed all in black wearing backpack that investigators are needing help to identifiy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.