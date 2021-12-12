Red Cross volunteers in Georgia to deploy to Kentucky

article

Red Cross volunteers in Georgia have been preparing all week to be deployed to the hardest-hit areas by Friday night’s devastating storm that swept through four states.

Three volunteer specialists from Georgia will be deployed on Monday. The Red Cross said they are sending specific volunteers for needed tasks, but more volunteers are on standby if needed.

Ann Burkly, from Kennesaw, is one of the spiritual relief volunteers who will be heading to Kentucky. She does everything from asking people if they want to talk about their losses to praying with them.

The Red Cross has had boots on the ground since Friday night in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri providing shelter, comfort, and supports.

At least eight emergency shelters were open in Kentucky alone on Saturday night with about 190 people. Shelters are also open in Tennessee.

The Red Cross said the best way to help is through financial donations or blood donations. Those can be made at redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

