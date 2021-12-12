Expand / Collapse search

Calhoun sends linemen to help restore power in Kentucky following tornadoes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gordon County
Brett Sane, Dennis Henry, Matt Harrell, Matt Rains, Neal Dockery, Greg Dodd, Jessie Shook and Chris Dean left to help restore power in Kentucky on Dec. 12, 2021. article

Brett Sane, Dennis Henry, Matt Harrell, Matt Rains, Neal Dockery, Greg Dodd, Jessie Shook and Chris Dean left to help restore power in Kentucky on Dec. 12, 2021. (City of Calhoun)

CALHOUN, Ga. - At least one Georgia EMC is answering the call for help after tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and neighboring states.

The city of Calhoun is sending eight volunteers to Bowling Green, Kentucky to help restore power after a cluster of tornadoes tore through the state late Friday evening.

"This event is the worst, most devastating tornado event in Kentucky's history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Calhoun has a mutual aid agreement with the companies in Kentucky. 

The city posted a photo of the linemen leaving Georgia on Sunday. It was not immediately clear how long they will be in Kentucky helping to restore power.

