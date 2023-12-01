Recipes: Kim Southern's budget-friendly tailgating treats
ATLANTA - Need some tasty food for tailgating but don't want to break the bank? UGA fan Kim Southern is here to help.
Hot Diggity Dawg Vidalia Onion Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Diced Vidalia Onions
- 1 Cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Cup Cheddar Cheese (or any kind of cheese – I’ve even made with Parmesan Cheese).
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Mix onions, mayo and cheese in a bowl.
- Pour mixture into a casserole or oven-safe dish.
- Bake at 400 for approximately 30 minutes (until the cheese is bubbly).
To spice things up a bit – drizzle with a little hot honey after you take out of the oven, before serving.
Serve with:
- Toasted baguette bread slices
- Veggies – I like to use sweet peppers.
- Tortilla Chips
Trick Play - Georgia Pecan Cheese Log
Ingredients:
- 16 ounces – or 2 blocks – cream cheese (softened)
- 8 ounces crushed pineapple (drained)
- ½ cup bell pepper (chopped)
- ½ cup green onion (chopped)
- 1 teaspoon seasoning salt
- 1 cup pecans (chopped)
Directions:
- Mix cheese, pineapple, bell pepper, green onion and seasoning salt and form into a ball. You may need to wrap it in plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator for about 1 hour.
- Once shaped into a ball (or football) coat with chopped pecans and serve.
Serve with:
· Toasted baguette bread slices
· Crackers
2nd Down Dawg Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 package dinner rolls (any kind)
- 8 – 10 slices of cheese (I like to use Swiss cheese for this recipe)
- 8 – 10 slices of deli style ham
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter (melted)
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon Worchester sauce
- 2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Slice dinner rolls in half (horizontally) and place the bottom of the rolls in a prepared casserole dish
- Place a layer of cheese and ham on the sliced rolls and then place the top portion of the rolls over the cheese and ham (like a sandwich)
- Mix the melted butter, mustard and Worchester sauce and pour over the sandwiches.
- Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning – cover dish with aluminum foil
- Place dish into the oven at 350 degrees about 15-20 minutes for the cheese to melt, uncover and bake an additional 5-10 minutes.
SUGAr Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 ½ teaspoons almond extract (or vanilla will work too).
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder
- ½ teaspoon of salt
- Royal Icing – recipe provided below.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix the butter and sugar until creamy. While still mixing, add in one egg and mix until completely blended.
- Add in the extract.
- In a separate bowl mix the flour, baking powder and salt, and slowly incorporate into the mixing bowl with your wet ingredients.
- Roll out your cookies – into your desired cookie cutter shapes.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 8-12 minutes.
- Once cooled – decorate with your favorite icing.
Icing:
You can really use any icing recipe you choose. We use a standard royal icing recipe (6 tablespoons of meringue powder; ¾ cup lukewarm water; 2-pound bag of confectioner's sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1-2 tablespoons of corn syrup and a pinch of salt). Blend in a mixer until wispy peaks form – no more than 3 minutes.