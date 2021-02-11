Recipes: Dr. BBQ's feast inspired by the Daytona 500

This year, drivers at Daytona will "start their engines" on Valentine’s Day. It's NASCAR's premiere event and Dr. BBQ is a huge race fan, so fasten your seat belts and get ready for a sweetheart of a feast.

Here’s the full meal, from the sauce to the rub to the ‘Daytonarita,’ with a special twist.

Ray’s Rub

Makes about 3/4 cup

¼ cup raw sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon cayenne (Optional)

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until well blended. Use immediately or store in an airtight container.

Beer-B-Q Sauce

Makes about 3 cups

12oz Busch Beer

1 and ½ cups ketchup

2 tablespoons chili powder

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons hot sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon granulated onion

½ teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)

Pour the beer into a medium saucepan over medium low heat. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered until reduced by about half. This will take about 20 minutes. Add the ketchup and return to a simmer.

In a medium bowl combine all of the other ingredients and mix well. Add this mixture to the sauce and mix well. Return to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes until heated through and well blended. For a thicker sauce cook a little longer.

Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to a week.

Dr. BBQ’s Jalapeno Popper Dip with Brisket

Makes about 10 servings

2 8oz cream cheese at room temp

½ teaspoon black pepper

6 scallions, thinly sliced with some greens reserved for garnish

4 large jalapenos, thinly sliced and seeded if desired, divided

1-pound bacon, cooked and chopped

1 cup chopped cooked brisket

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 cups shredded jack cheese, divided

Paprika (optional)

A combination of some of the following for dipping: Sliced French bread, crackers, tortilla chips, pork rinds

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 325º.

In a large bowl mix together the cream cheese, black pepper, scallions, and jalapenos reserving some for garnishing the top. Add the bacon, brisket, and 3/4 of the cheddar and jack cheese. Mix until everything is evenly distributed.

Spray a grill safe pan with vegetable spray. Transfer the dip to the baking dish spreading it evenly. Top with the remaining cheeses and the reserved jalapeno slices. Sprinkle with a little paprika to help with the browning if desired.

Place on the grill or in the oven and cook until hot and bubbly, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Dr. BBQ’s Famous Baby Back Ribs

Makes 8 servings

2 slabs pork loin back ribs, about 4 pounds total

½ cup Ray’s rub or your favorite barbecue rub

1 cup Busch Beer

1 cup brown sugar

3 cups Beer-B-Q Sauce

Prepare the grill or smoker to cook indirect at 300° adding cherry wood for smoke flavor.

Peel the membrane off the back of the ribs. Season the ribs liberally on all sides with the rub. Let the ribs rest for 10 minutes so the rub will get tacky, then lay them on the cooking grate with the meaty side up. Cook for 2 hours.

Flip the ribs over and cook for another hour until the ribs are well browned on both sides (depending on your cooker and the size of your ribs these times time might need to be shortened. When they are well browned on both sides, it’s time to move to the next step).

Remove the ribs from the cooker and cut each slab into 4 pieces. Place the pieces in a disposable foil pan. Pour the beer into the pan, then sprinkle the brown sugar over the ribs. Cover the pan tightly with foil and return to the cooker. Put the ribs back on the cooker and cook for about 1 hour or until they have reached your desired degree of tenderness.

Remove the ribs from the pan and return to the grill meaty side up. Brush with a liberal coating of the barbecue sauce. Cook for 30 minutes brushing with sauce and flipping often.

Transfer to a platter and serve with any remaining sauce on the side.

M&Ms Quesadillas

Makes 8 servings

8 medium-size flour tortillas

Whipped cream cheese

M&Ms candy

Whipped cream

Prepare the grill to cook direct over low heat.

Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each of the tortillas. Sprinkle M&Ms on one half of the surface of each tortilla, then fold the tortilla over.

Place the folded tortillas on the grill and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Flip and cook another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden brown and the inside is melted.

Serve whole or cut into pieces with whipped cream for dipping.

The Daytonarita!

Makes 2 servings

Ice

3 ounces Tequila (adjust to your comfort level, up or down)

12 ounces Mello Yello Soda

Kosher salt

2 lime wedges

Sprinkle salt liberally over the lime wedges. Fill two Margarita glasses ¾ full with ice. Pour half the tequila into each glass. Pour half of the Mello Yello into each glass. Squeeze a lime wedge into each glass and add it to the drink. Stir and enjoy.