Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Recipe: King crab Sonoran 'dog'

By Ray Lampe - Dr. BBQ
Published 
Recipes
FOX 5 Atlanta

Taste of TNF: King crab Sonoran ‘dog’

Dr. BBQ explains how to make this dish inspired by the Cardinals-Seahawks matchup.

On this week’s Thursday Night Football, one team is from the Desert Southwest and the other is from the Pacific Northwest. Both regions are famous for their unique style of food, so Dr. BBQ saw this an opportunity to create a recipe that's a little crazy, but full of flavor.

After you break apart the big legs, you'll have a bunch of small crab pieces leftover, but don't throw them away. You can either combine them into another sandwich or freeze them to use in another dish. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 hoagie rolls
  • About 2 pounds of king crab legs
  • Sriracha mayo
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 1 cup red beans in chili sauce (from a can) 
  • 8 slices bacon, cooked crispy
  • 1 roma tomato, seeded and cut into small dice
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into small dice
  • Juice of ½ lime
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • ½ cup fried crispy onions

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. Prepare the oven grill to cook indirect at 350. 
  2. Split the rolls on top and place them on the grill to warm for about 5 minutes. 
  3. Remove the crab from the shells and place on the grill to warm for about 5 minutes. Remove both when they are warm. 
  4. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and sriracha. Spread a thin layer on the cut side of the buns. 
  5. Spoon some of the beans onto each of the buns, draining them just enough to keep from making it too messy. 
  6. Lay 2 slices of the cooked bacon on each roll in a V shape. Top with a portion of the crab. 
  7. Top each “dog” with ¼ of the tomato and ¼ of the avocado. Drizzle the lime juice over the top of each sandwich. 
  8. Top with a healthy portion of cilantro and crispy fried onions. 

Makes 4 servings
 