Rebuild-A Block initiative makes stop in Fulton County neighborhood

Critical repairs came to homes and buildings in the metro Atlanta area that are in desperate need.

Now, four lucky residents in the Wilson Mill Meadows neighborhood are the latest to receive free renovations to their homes.

It's all a part of the Rebuild-A-Block initiative

Over a two-day period, dozens of volunteers with Lowe's and Rebuilding Together Atlanta teamed up to help paint and restore local homes and community centers.

Homeowners who need help are encouraged to visit the rebuilding together Atlanta website to register.