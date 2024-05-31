Realtor, others charged in theft of expensive antiques from Rabun County 'castle house'

A Clayton realtor and two others are facing charges for the theft of more than $28,000 in antiques from a well-known "castle house" in Rabun County.

Officials say the burglary happened at the home on the 700 block of Patterson Gap Road, which was listed for sale.

The 69-year-old homeowner told deputies that the thieves broke into the home over the weekend and took a rare laurel timber and deer antler chair, a suit of armor, a shield and sword, and other expensive items. In total, the pieces stolen were worth more than $28,000.

On Thursday, the victim told investigators that the thieves had learned she had reported the theft to authorities and were trying to contact her.

Detectives set up a sting operation and were able to detain two men who arrived at the home with the stolen items in the back of their truck.

After questioning the men and reviewing surveillance footage, investigators arrested 42-year-old Richard Green and 34-year-old Lacey Oliver and charged them both with first-degree burglary. Officials told Now Habersham that one of the men who was detained did not know he was returning stolen goods and will not be charged.

Deputies also arrested 77-year-old Maria Rodeghiero, one of the listing agents for the property, saying that she had attempted to broker a sale of some of the stolen items and gave advice to the thieves on how to avoid arrest. She's charged with obstructing or hindering law enforcement.

If you have additional information about this crime, contact the Rabun County Sheriff's Office at (706) 960-9745.