Rappers surprise Atlanta students with personal greetings

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Rappers surprise Atlanta students

Rappers from Soul Food Cypher showed up at the Atlanta elementary school to celebrate Acts of Kindness Week.

ATLANTA - Dozens of students at an Atlanta elementary school were treated to a big musical surprise on Monday.

Local rappers from Soul Food Cypher showed up at Sarah Smith Elementary School to celebrate Acts of Kindness Week.

Each rapper greeted students with a verse complimenting them on everything from their clothes to their personality and offered other words of positive affirmation.

"We like to use words of affirmation as a positive tool so that individuals can learn from it," rapper Micha Brown said. "We like to tell people ‘Hey, you are amazing,’ but we do it in a rap form - in a freestyle form - and it always goes over amazing." 

School officials hope the affirmations will have a positive impact on the students for the rest of the semester.