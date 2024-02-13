Rappers surprise Atlanta students with personal greetings
ATLANTA - Dozens of students at an Atlanta elementary school were treated to a big musical surprise on Monday.
Local rappers from Soul Food Cypher showed up at Sarah Smith Elementary School to celebrate Acts of Kindness Week.
Each rapper greeted students with a verse complimenting them on everything from their clothes to their personality and offered other words of positive affirmation.
"We like to use words of affirmation as a positive tool so that individuals can learn from it," rapper Micha Brown said. "We like to tell people ‘Hey, you are amazing,’ but we do it in a rap form - in a freestyle form - and it always goes over amazing."
School officials hope the affirmations will have a positive impact on the students for the rest of the semester.