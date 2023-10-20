Rapper Young Bleu charged with battery in Hall County

article

Rapper Yung Blue was arrested in Georgia after he was accused of attacking a woman in an alleged custody battle.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that they responded to a 911 call from a woman on Oct. 15.

The woman reportedly told them that the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, showed up at her home in Gainesville unannounced to take her 10-year-old child.

According to the woman, she and Biddle got into an argument in which he picked her up and threw her to the ground.

The rapper, known for his song "You're Mines Still," returned the child shortly after.

TMZ reports that Biddle was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor battery Sunday. He was released on bond a few days later.