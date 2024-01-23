Rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty to gang charge in Fulton County

article

Rapper YFN Lucci has entered a guilty plea in connection with his 2021 arrest on charges of alleged gang activity in Fulton County.

The rapper, whose given name is Rashawn Bennett, was arrested as part of a wide-ranging indictment of 12 people officials claim are associated with subgroups of the national Bloods gang. In the 105-count indictment, which stemmed from a six-month investigation, investigators say Lucci and others committed a wide variety of crimes to protect and enhance the gang’s reputation and to gain and maintain control of territory.

The Atlanta Police Department had previously announced murder charges against Bennett in January 2021, saying he was the driver in a December gang-related drive-by shooting that left one man dead. The felony murder charge in the indictment is based on that incident.

In court on Tuesday, Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of violation of Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He had been charged with racketeering, violating the state’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rayshawn Bennett, 29, who goes by the stage name YFN Lucci (Atlanta Police Department)

As part of the plea deal, Bennett can serve a sentence of 20 years in prison with credit for time served. He may not have any contact with his co-defendants or anyone connected to criminal street gangs.

For their part, the state agreed not to object to an attempt by Bennett to receive parole when he is eligible.

The Fulton County judge will need to approve Bennett's sentence and could reject the prosecution's recommendation.

YFN Lucci's alleged connection to the Bloods

Fulton County's indictment claimed that one of the Atlanta gang sub-groups of the Bloods, known by the initials YFN, was "centered around" Bennett.

"The YFN studio located on West Peachtree Street in Atlanta is a central point for the group and a notorious stronghold. YFN has continued to attract additional associates as Bennett gained notoriety," the indictment read.

Among Bennett’s biggest hits is the 2016 song "Key to the Streets" featuring the Atlanta rap group Migos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.