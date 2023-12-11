Rapper Quando Rondo arrested by FBI on drug charges

article

Georgia rapper Quando Rondo is facing new drug charges after he was arrested Friday night in his hometown of Savannah.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was taken into custody by the FBI on federal drug charges, WJCL reports.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Bowman was a passenger in a car that was pulled over at Burroughs Street and 37th Street around midnight. He was the only one in the vehicle who was arrested.

The recent arrest comes less than half a year after Bowman was indicted in Savannah on gang and drug charges. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted in June by a Chatham County grand jury. Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as "Rollin' 60's." His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

After a car crash in July, a judge ruled that Bowman could no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wanted to stay out of jail.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper's singles "I Remember" and "ABG" led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, "QPac," in 2020. His follow-up album, "Recovery," came out in March.