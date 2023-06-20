Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams /FilmMagic)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was behind bars in the Chatham County jail Tuesday. According to court records, he has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as "Rollin' 60's." Other charges say Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone. 

Bowman's attorney, Joshua Pine, declined to make an immediate comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper's singles "I Remember" and "ABG" led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, "QPac," in 2020. His follow-up album, "Recovery," came out in March.